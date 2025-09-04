Logo
Business

xAI's finance chief steps down, WSJ reports
Business

FILE PHOTO: xAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Sep 2025 02:47AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2025 02:53AM)
The finance chief of Elon Musk's xAI, Mike Liberatore, has left the artificial intelligence startup after just a few months on the job, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter.

Liberatore had been the chief financial officer since April and left around the end of July, the report said. The reasons for his departure could not be learned.

xAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Liberatore's exit follows the departure of Igor Babuschkin, a co-founder of xAI, who left in August to launch an investment firm focused on AI safety research.

Source: Reuters
