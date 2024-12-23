Xerox to buy printer maker Lexmark from Chinese owners in $1.5 billion deal

:Xerox Holdings said on Monday it would buy Lexmark International, the maker of printers and printing software, in a$1.5 billion deal.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based Lexmark was formed as a spinoff of IBM in March 1991, according to the company's website. It caters to customers in more than 170 countries in markets, including manufacturing, retail and financial services.

In October, Xerox had said it would buy ITsavvy, an Illinois-based IT products firm, for $400 million, as the office equipment maker looks to expand its IT services business.