YouTube in talks with TelevisaUnivision to continue content access

YouTube said on Tuesday it is in talks with TelevisaUnivision to continue providing access to the Mexican-American media company's content on YouTube TV.

TelevisaUnivision is a joint venture between Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, and U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

In a Tuesday post on X, Univision said that YouTube TV plans to remove its content from its $83 basic bundle on September 30, and "will force Hispanics to pay another $15 a month – an 18 per cent 'Hispanic Tax' – to access Univision."

"Do the right thing Google, otherwise this looks evil," it said in the video.

"We have been working with TelevisaUnivision to reach an agreement that allows us to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV," Alphabet-owned YouTube said on X.

YouTube and Fox reached an agreement late last month to keep Fox News, Fox Sports and other Fox channels available to YouTube TV subscribers.