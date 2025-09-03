Zalando can be labeled as big online platform under EU rules, EU court says

BRUSSELS :Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday said German online fashion retailer Zalando can be labeled as a very large online platform under EU online content rules, siding with EU tech regulators.

"The General Court dismisses Zalando's appeal against the designation of its eponymous platform as a very large online platform," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

Europe's biggest online fashion retailer sued the European Commission after it was designated as a very large online platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA) requiring it to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on its platform.

The case is T-348/23 - Zalando v Commission.