Zalando can be labeled as big online platform under EU rules, EU court says
FILE PHOTO: An employee stands next to parcels of the online mail order company Zalando at the sorting plant of the Schweizerische Post (Swiss Post) parcel distribution center in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

03 Sep 2025 03:41PM
BRUSSELS :Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday said German online fashion retailer Zalando can be labeled as a very large online platform under EU online content rules, siding with EU tech regulators.

"The General Court dismisses Zalando's appeal against the designation of its eponymous platform as a very large online platform," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

Europe's biggest online fashion retailer sued the European Commission after it was designated as a very large online platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA) requiring it to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on its platform.

The case is T-348/23 - Zalando v Commission.

Source: Reuters
