Zoom lifts annual forecasts on robust demand amid AI push

Zoom Communications raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, benefiting from hybrid work trends and the integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

The company's shares rose 2 per cent in extended trading.

The integration of AI into its tools and expansion of its range of services has helped Zoom. It added agentic AI Companion capabilities and AI updates across its platform in March.

"In an uncertain macro-economic environment, customers are turning to Zoom to drive efficiency, improve customer and employee experiences, and future-proof their businesses," CEO Eric Yuan said.

The company now sees fiscal 2026 revenue between $4.80 billion and $4.81 billion, above its prior forecast of $4.79 billion and $4.80 billion. Analysts expect $4.79 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"With a beefed-up buyback program and AI Companion upgrades now spanning everything from shift summaries to clip generation, Zoom finally has the makings of a new story to tell," said Jeremy Goldman, senior director of briefings at Emarketer.

It forecast annual adjusted profit per share between $5.56 and $5.59, compared with estimates of $5.41. It had earlier forecast adjusted profit between $5.34 and $5.37.

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30 was $$1.17 billion, in line with expectations. Adjusted profit came in at $1.43 per share, compared with $1.35 Zoom earned a year ago.