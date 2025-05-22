Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Zoom lifts annual forecasts on robust demand amid AI push
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Zoom lifts annual forecasts on robust demand amid AI push

Zoom lifts annual forecasts on robust demand amid AI push

Small toy figures are seen in front of Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 May 2025 04:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Zoom Communications raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, benefiting from hybrid work trends and the integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

The company's shares rose 2 per cent in extended trading.

The integration of AI into its tools and expansion of its range of services has helped Zoom. It added agentic AI Companion capabilities and AI updates across its platform in March.

"In an uncertain macro-economic environment, customers are turning to Zoom to drive efficiency, improve customer and employee experiences, and future-proof their businesses," CEO Eric Yuan said.

The company now sees fiscal 2026 revenue between $4.80 billion and $4.81 billion, above its prior forecast of $4.79 billion and $4.80 billion. Analysts expect $4.79 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"With a beefed-up buyback program and AI Companion upgrades now spanning everything from shift summaries to clip generation, Zoom finally has the makings of a new story to tell," said Jeremy Goldman, senior director of briefings at Emarketer.

It forecast annual adjusted profit per share between $5.56 and $5.59, compared with estimates of $5.41. It had earlier forecast adjusted profit between $5.34 and $5.37.

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30 was $$1.17 billion, in line with expectations. Adjusted profit came in at $1.43 per share, compared with $1.35 Zoom earned a year ago.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement