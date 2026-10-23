Any shake-up of the P1 registration system would entail bold and difficult changes. Would parents be ready for it?

When his eldest son enters Primary 1 in a few years' time, Mr S Sharif could have an advantage that other parents do not.

The 36-year-old is an alumnus of Tanjong Katong Primary School, one of the schools he and his wife are considering for their four-year-old. Under the current Primary 1 registration framework, that connection would allow his son to apply in Phase 2A, ahead of children without prior links to the school.

Although he could benefit from it, Mr Sharif does not think getting a child into a school based on parents' connections is fair.

"I've always had the impression that we're a very meritocratic society. But how do you apply meritocracy to five- or six-year-old children?" asked the compliance manager.

"Getting your child into a school then depends on whether the parent has better connections or attended that school, and I don't think that's fair."

But when registration time comes, Mr Sharif acknowledged that he would still seriously consider using the alumni route available to him.

"Since this is the system we have, I'll take advantage of it."

Another parent, Mr Adrian Wong, 36, finds himself grappling with a similar contradiction.

By the time the technical program manager registered his son for St Andrew's School (Junior) this year, he and his wife had already completed about 40 to 45 hours of parent volunteering at the school over three months. He said it was possible only because their managers gave them the flexibility to be away from work on weekday mornings.

Their efforts paid off, as their son secured a place through Phase 2B after balloting. The school appealed to them because it offered what Mr Wong saw as a good balance of reputation, housing options within their reach and a relatively realistic chance of admission, including through the parent-volunteer route.

Yet Mr Wong believes parent volunteering should not give a child priority for admission.

Volunteering itself was worthwhile, he said, because it gave him a closer look at the school and what a student's day was like. But he thinks that the act itself should not be tied to his son's chances of admission.