Commentary: Could P1 registration changes be bolder? Focus first on public mandate of primary schools

SINGAPORE: In a high-stakes, credential-conscious environment, parents understandably want to deploy every available resource to secure their child’s educational future.

Recognising these pressures, the Ministry of Education recently announced adjustments to the Primary 1 registration framework. There will be more reserved places in Phase 2C for children with no prior connection to the school, up from 40 to 60 spots. Additionally, twelve schools in neighbourhoods with more private housing will offer a two-track Phase 2C to include those living beyond the usual 2km radius.

These changes send an important signal about MOE’s commitment to broadening access to schools. Yet in practice, they can feel incremental.

In schools with larger cohorts of 300 students or more, many of them popular schools, 60 spots translate to at most 20 per cent of yearly enrolment. The 20-seat increase may end up making little practical difference at many oversubscribed schools to “improve access and support inclusivity”.