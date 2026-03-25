Commentary: Education reforms must let families step off the treadmill without fear

SINGAPORE: In Singapore, much has been said about the need to break away from an education “arms race”.

This was reiterated by Education Minister Desmond Lee in parliament this month, when he cautioned that a fixation on grades can pit children against one another, diminish their joy of learning and crowd out character-building.

Mr Lee’s remarks reaffirm efforts that the Ministry of Education has pursued for more than a decade – including doing away with mid-year examinations, softening labels of giftedness or academic excellence or lack thereof, and dampening obsession with “top” schools – in hope that the anxiety and stress experienced by parents and students would recede. The ministry is also studying how to further reduce the stakes of examinations.

The key point, however, is this: Lowering stress involves more than adjusting milestones. It also means changing the incentive environment around them, so families feel they can step off the treadmill without taking an irreversible risk.

