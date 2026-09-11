'More than just a privilege': Increase in Phase 2C places draws mixed reactions from alumni parents

SINGAPORE: When Jasmine heard that more places would be set aside for Phase 2C applicants in the Primary 1 registration exercise from next year, she felt disappointed and worried.

The change could mean fewer places under Phase 2A, which gives priority to alumni.

As an alumna of Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS), she will be eligible to register her four-year-old daughter in 2028 under Phase 2A. SCGS is one of 12 schools where places in Phase 2C – children with no connections to the school – will be allocated under a new two-track system.

Jasmine, who wanted to be known only by her first name, lives more than 2km from SCGS, but is considering moving closer to improve her daughter’s chances.

“For many years, it’s something that parents from these schools felt was very competitive, even in the alumni round. Now we’re going to be squeezed even more.

“I understand that people who are not in this position may feel it’s just a privilege. But it’s more than just a privilege. It’s a shared experience that you also want your children to have. The same traditions, same school environment, same stories,” the 33-year-old communications professional said.

“I want to share these conversations, bond over a similar childhood. And that's what I’d lose if I sent my child to another school,” she said.

Jasmine, who also has a two-year-old daughter, worries about the longer-term implications if her elder girl does not get into the school. If so, her younger daughter would not qualify for Phase 1 at SCGS, which gives priority to children with an older sibling already at the same school.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like. I don’t think it’s fairer. You’re taking away the opportunity from some people,” she said. “You might potentially have a country of parents who will constantly try to work out how to get what they want.

“The competition in the alumni phase will now be even worse.”

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Sep 10) that most primary schools will set aside 60 places for Phase 2C from next year's Primary 1 registration exercise, up from 40 currently.

Twelve schools in neighbourhoods where public housing makes up less than 40 per cent of homes within 2km will also split their Phase 2C places into two equal tracks – one for applicants living within 2km, another for those beyond it – with no home-school distance priority within either track.

These schools are mostly in Bukit Timah, with a few in Marine Parade.