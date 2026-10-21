Primary 1 registration changes could cut Phase 2A places at some popular schools by a fifth or more

SINGAPORE: Parents who want their children to attend their alma mater could face more competition in the alumni affiliation phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise with the latest changes.

Under the new scheme, primary schools with 180 vacancies or more will set aside 60 places for Phase 2C, up from 40. Phase 2C, which is open to all children, is considered the most competitive phase.

This larger allocation in Phase 2C could reduce the number of places available in Phase 2A, which gives priority to children with existing ties to the school, including those whose parents are former pupils.

At some of the most in-demand schools, almost all the additional reserved spots in Phase 2C will come from Phase 2A.

CNA looked at how the changes in next year's Primary 1 registration might affect parents and schools.

Using the Ministry of Education's (MOE) figures from the 2026 exercise, the new framework could see Phase 2A spots at some popular schools drop by a fifth or more.

NEW-LOOK PHASE 2A

Phase 2A comes immediately after Phase 1 – for siblings of existing students – and before Phase 2B – for parent volunteers, clans and religious organisations, among others – and Phase 2C.

This year, 35 schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A, meaning they received more applicants than places.

The following 26 schools had fewer than 60 spots in Phase 2C and the minimum 20 reserved spaces in Phase 2B, which means the shortfall in Phase 2C would likely come from Phase 2A: