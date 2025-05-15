Do you wash your bath towel often? Experts in Singapore found germs ‘too numerous to count’

SINGAPORE: As irony would have it, the towel used on seemingly clean skin after a shower could potentially be one of the filthiest things in your bathroom.

Justina Tan was appalled at what a lab test showed: Her bath towel, used once or twice daily, was teeming with bacteria “too numerous to count”.

She was one of eight participants whose towels were tested in a Republic Polytechnic lab, as part of a Talking Point experiment. Her towel, washed every three to four weeks, was ranked the second most bacteria-ridden towel in the group.

“I don’t think it’d be super clean, but I don’t expect it to be super dirty,” she said before the test results were announced.