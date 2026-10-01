What’s really inside meats with ‘no nitrite added’? Here’s what Talking Point tests found

SINGAPORE: Consumption of processed meat has been a long-standing public health concern. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency found that eating 50g of processed meat daily increased the risk of colorectal cancer by 18 per cent.

Then in January, researchers in France published their findings that higher exposure to some common food preservatives, including sodium nitrite, was associated with a greater risk of Type 2 diabetes.

In Singapore, the prevalence of diabetes is already high, according to the latest National Population Health Survey.

Against that backdrop, some processed meats are being marketed as nitrite-free alternatives. But the label “nitrite-free” or “no nitrites added” may not tell the whole story.