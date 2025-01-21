Commentary: Whatever Elon Musk says, DOGE is not the answer to improving productivity

SUTTON, Australia: US President Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to establish a Department of Government Efficiency – to be known by the acronym DOGE – to “dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies”.

Musk is already backtracking on just how much DOGE will reduce government spending, having halved his claim from US$2 trillion to US$1 trillion. Many doubt the capacity to deliver even these savings, but there is a deeper question about what big cuts to public services and deregulation will mean for US productivity in the future.

The Productivity Commission is calling for ideas on how to improve Australia’s productivity growth, so it is worth paring away the DOGE rhetoric and asking whether taking an axe to government can shift the productivity dial.

If Musk and Ramaswarmy pay attention to the Australian experience, some valuable lessons might also be drawn.

Entitlement programmes offer the largest potential savings as the biggest expenditure item (defence aside) for the government. The easiest savings come in reducing eligibility, such as raising the pension age, or tightening the criteria around periods of unemployment or income.

Lowering the size of the benefits or requiring larger co-payments will also deliver savings, at least in the short term. Public resistance can be reduced by grandfathering existing recipients so only future recipients of entitlement programmes are affected, but this dramatically reduces the savings available.