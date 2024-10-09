Commentary: Too many knew, too few acted in GISB child abuse scandal in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Over the past few weeks, Malaysians have been shocked by the horrific discovery of abuse at GISB-run children’s homes. More than 600 children aged between one and 17 have been rescued in raids since September, while 359 GISB associates have been detained.

But one can only discover what has been unknown.

For years, allegations have circulated against GISB, a strange mix between a religious cult and a global business empire. The group, said to have about 10,000 followers, has been accused of violence against children and women including forced marriage, forced labour and sexual assault.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain revealed recently that more than 40 police reports had been filed against the group since 2011. Former members have since come forward to recount their experiences, with some describing a controlling environment and slavery conditions.

At every level - state, government, institution and society - it seems choices were made to ignore or conceal the accusations, until the issue became too big to hide.

While reforms and better law enforcement are needed, the case raises broader concerns about child rights in Malaysia. From theory to practice, there is an urgent need for reforms in accordance with the international Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC). Although Malaysia acceded to the CRC in 1995, it has placed reservations on certain provisions, including those concerning nationality, torture and non-discrimination on the basis it infringes on the constitution and the national laws including Sharia laws.

Public outcry over the abused children will mean little if state and society do not confront their own responsibilities.