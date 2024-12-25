Commentary: Keep calm and carry on your routines – how to manage children over festive celebrations

MELBOURNE: Christmas is here, and with it many challenges for parents of young children.

You likely have one festive event after another, late nights, party food, way too much stimulation, tired kids and tired parents. All of which can culminate in what seems like an endless meltdown.

Yes, it’s the “Christmas crankies” – a far cry from the “festive friendlies” we are all conditioned to expect. So, what can parents do to manage, or indeed prevent, the cranky times?

ROUTINES ARE YOUR FRIEND

Routines are very important for children. They help them to know what to expect and what is expected of them while also helping them to feel safe.