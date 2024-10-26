Logo
East Asia

China expresses concern over tariffs, sanctions in US meeting
Liao Min, Chinese Deputy Director of Central Commission's Office for Financial and Economic affairs, speaks during a news conference on the state of trade negotiations with the US in Beijing, China on Dec 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

26 Oct 2024 05:08PM
HONG KONG: China expressed concern over US tariffs and Russia-related sanctions during a meeting of the two countries' Economic Working Group in Washington, China's finance ministry said on Saturday (Oct 26).

China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min also introduced the basket of stimulus policies the world's second-largest economy rolled out recently during Friday's meeting, the sixth of its kind, with US Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh, the ministry said in a statement.

Liao, in the US capital for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, also held a courtesy talk with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the Economic Working Group meeting.

Source: Reuters/zl

