Toothpaste blobs, mango 'dogs': China’s Gen Zers cope with stress by turning to quirky 'pets'

SINGAPORE: Most people would wash away excess toothpaste after brushing their teeth.

But not Celeste Shao.

The 23-year-old, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, went viral for “raising” a blob of blue toothpaste as a pet after it was “born in the sink”.

Shao shared multiple steps for looking after her little toothpaste blob in a Xiaohongshu post that has garnered more than 95,000 likes and 12,000 comments since its publication in August 2024.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“It needs to be watered regularly or it will slowly dry out. After being watered, it becomes plump and hydrated again,” she said in a series of lighthearted captions.

“When you’re bored, you can watch it surf. Surfing helps maintain its moisture but will also shorten its lifespan,” she added.

But one might argue that Shao’s toothpaste blob has not been the weirdest pet on the Chinese internet.

Over the past year, “mango dogs” - the act of “grooming” leftover mango seeds to look like cute and fluffy creatures, and pet rocks - with carefully crafted names and personalities - have been other strange hobbies gaining popularity among lonely and often stressed out Chinese Gen Zers.

“It’s very interesting and I feel like it resonates with others too,” Shao told CNA.

“I’m very busy at work and don’t have the energy to keep a real pet so a short-term “pet” like this lets me enjoy the fun of caring for a companion.”