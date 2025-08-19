Elderly spies for North Korea appeal to be sent there: Seoul official

SEOUL: Six elderly men who served lengthy jail terms for spying against South Korea have asked to be sent to the North, a Seoul unification official told AFP on Tuesday (Aug 19), decades after their release.

The six men – now aged between 80 and 96 – served decades in prison while refusing to renounce their communist beliefs.

North and South Korea remain technically at war as the 1950 to 53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

One former prisoner, Ahn Hak-sop, 95, was arrested during the Korean War and jailed for more than 40 years before being released.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A civic group representing the six men said it had asked the government to allow them to be sent to the North on Wednesday, arguing they should be treated as "prisoners of war" whose request should be respected under the Geneva Convention.

"We have received an official request for repatriation," an official at the Unification Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs, told AFP without elaborating.

"We are looking at various ways to address this," they added.