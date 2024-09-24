Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Asia

Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after 5.9 magnitude earthquake

Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after 5.9 magnitude earthquake

A screengrab from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on the earthquake in the Izu islands. (Photo: United States Geological Survey)

24 Sep 2024 09:33AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2024 12:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's remote Izu islands south of Tokyo were hit by a small tsunami on Tuesday (Sep 24) with no immediate reports of damage, after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near an unpopulated island farther south in the Pacific Ocean.

A tsunami of 50cm reached Hachijo island, one of the Izu islands, about 40 minutes after the earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No damage from the tsunami or the earthquake has been confirmed, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The meteorological agency previously said residents of Izu and Ogasawara islands must be prepared for a tsunami as high as 1m hitting the coast.

No major tremor was observed since the earthquake occurred undersea near the unpopulated Torishima island about 600km south of Tokyo, the agency added.

The Izu islands, along with the even more remote Ogasawara islands farther south, have about a dozen inhabited islands and a combined population of about 24,000 as of last year, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which covers the regions.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/nc

Related Topics

Japan earthquake tsunami

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement