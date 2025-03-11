Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

Japan's trade minister fails to win tariff exemption assurance from US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Japan's trade minister fails to win tariff exemption assurance from US

Japan's trade minister fails to win tariff exemption assurance from US

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto arrives at Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 1, 2024. (File photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

11 Mar 2025 09:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Japan's trade minister on Monday (Mar 10) said he asked the United States not to impose trade tariffs on his country, but did not win any assurance that Japan would be exempt, including from a 25 per cent steel and aluminium duty set to start on Wednesday.

"We agreed to continue close consultations with the US government and to hold discussions at the working level as soon as possible," Yoji Muto said in Washington DC after meetings with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

In a bid to persuade President Donald Trump to exempt Japan from tariffs on cars and other products, Muto and other senior Japanese officials are touting Japan as a close economic partner that has invested heavily in the US economy and created millions of jobs.

The new 25 per cent tariff rates on steel and aluminium imports into the United States are set to take effect on Mar 12, according to the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last month.

In talks with his US counterparts, Muto said they also discussed Japan buying more US liquefied natural gas, a gas pipeline project in Alaska, and Nippon Steel's bid to buy US Steel.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/dc

Related Topics

Japan United States tariffs
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement