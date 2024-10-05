South Korea military aircraft evacuates 97 from Lebanon amid escalating tension

SEOUL: A South Korean military transport aircraft is evacuating 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon amid escalating tension and will return to South Korea on Saturday afternoon (Oct 5), the country's foreign ministry said.
A KC-330 aircraft landed in Beirut on Friday morning and departed in the afternoon with the evacuees, who included Lebanese family members. It will arrive at a military airfield in the south of the capital Seoul, it said.
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday ordered military aircraft to be deployed immediately to evacuate its citizens from parts of the Middle East affected by escalating tension in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
The government will take further actions to ensure the safety of its citizens, the foreign ministry said without elaborating.
South Korean diplomats stationed in Lebanon remained in the country, Yonhap news agency reported.
Nations worldwide have prepared contingency plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon after a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah, backed by Iran.
Although no country has launched a large-scale military evacuation yet, some are chartering aircraft.
Britain, for instance, has chartered a limited number of flights for citizens to leave Lebanon. More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday.
The United States has ordered dozens of troops deployed to Cyprus to help prepare for scenarios such as an evacuation of Americans from Lebanon. It is working with airlines to add flights out of Lebanon, with more seats for Americans, the State Department said on Tuesday
Australia has organised hundreds of airline seats for its citizens to leave Lebanon, flying military aircraft to Cyprus in a contingency plan.
Plans could include evacuation by sea, though Australian authorities have urged an estimated 15,000 citizens in Lebanon to leave while Beirut airport remains open.
Germany's foreign ministry said it was flying another 219 nationals out of Lebanon on Friday as it continues to evacuate non-essential staff, families of embassy workers and medically vulnerable nationals. It said it would support others trying to leave.
Japan dispatched two C-2 military transport aircraft to Lebanon on Thursday. The planes are standing by for the evacuation of Japanese nationals. There are 40 to 50 Japanese citizens in Lebanon.
More than 200 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated by the government, the official Xinhua news agency said.