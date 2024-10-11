North Korea's Kim lauds 'longest ruling party' on anniversary with Russian guests

North Korea marked a founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party with a celebratory concert and banquet, and leader Kim Jong Un called for renewed training of all workers into revolutionaries espousing communism, state media said on Friday (Oct 11).

The events on the 79th anniversary on Thursday were relatively low-key affairs compared with some years in the past when North Korea held large military parades showcasing its latest weaponry and with visits by high-ranking Chinese officials.

Kim lauded the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) as the longest-ruling party in the world that overcame unprecedented hardship to devote all its strength in building a powerful nation that has thwarted threats from outside forces.