South Korea says number injured in fighter jet misfire rises to 29

SEOUL: The number of people injured after South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped bombs on a civilian area on Thursday (Mar 6) increased to 15 civilians and 14 soldiers, the country's defence ministry said.

The latest tally included cases of ear damage due to the blasts, as well as people suffering from migraines and anxiety, Defence Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu told reporters on Friday.

Two South Korean fighter jets mistakenly dropped eight air-to-surface bombs on a civilian town on Thursday. An ensuing blast shook homes and buildings, video footage showed.

The area impacted in Pocheon, which is about 40km northeast of Seoul, was outside of a training area close to the border with North Korea.

Nine of the wounded are currently hospitalised, including two who were seriously hurt, according to the spokesperson.

Eight 225 kg Mk82 bombs from two jets fell outside the designated range during joint live-fire exercises due to a pilot entering incorrect coordinates, the military said.