South Korean officials block bid to send balloons carrying leaflets into North

PAJU: South Korean authorities in a village near the border with North Korea thwarted a plan on Thursday (Oct 31) by a group of families of those believed to have been abducted by the North to send aloft balloons with leaflets criticising it, the group said.

The failed bid to send the balloons over the heavily militarised border comes at a sensitive time, when tension between the neighbours is at its highest in years.

North Korea has sent thousands of balloons carrying trash and propaganda into the South this year.

It described them as retaliation for inflatables sent by activists in the South bearing items such as leaflets criticising the North's leaders, bibles and USB sticks loaded with K-pop music videos and dramas.

"Our vehicle was stopped and had things confiscated," said Choi Sung-ryong, who heads the group representing the families, adding that he had been notified of the event by a telephone call early on Thursday.