South Korea's presidential campaigns kick off, focus on ailing economy

SEOUL: Contenders for South Korea's presidency kicked off their campaigns on Monday (May 12), vowing to unify a deeply polarised society and spur economic growth while navigating trade negotiations with the United States.

Asia's fourth-largest economy will hold a snap presidential election on Jun 3 to choose Yoon Suk Yeol's successor after the conservative leader was ousted over his shock martial law order that plunged the country into a political crisis.

Surrounded by a huge crowd of supporters dressed in blue, frontrunner Lee Jae-myung from the liberal Democratic Party rallied in the centre of Seoul.

Some supporters danced to campaign songs while others chanted "Lee Jae-myung, president".

"Will you join the journey to a new start, a new path to hope?" Lee told the crowd, changing into a pair of sneakers onstage to signal his hard work during the race.