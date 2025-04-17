‘Hypocrites exposed’: White House press secretary mocked for wearing ‘Made in China’ dress

SINGAPORE: The irony of a White House press secretary wearing what appears to be a Chinese-made outfit has not been lost on eagle-eyed netizens in China, who took to social media to call out the “hypocrisy” amid US President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war.

On Wednesday (Apr 16), images of White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt went viral on Chinese social media platforms like the Sina Weibo microblogging site and Xiaohongshu.

Leavitt, said to have been speaking at a recent White House briefing, was identified in a red dress with black lace trimmings that reportedly came from UK brand Self-Portrait, designed by Malaysian Chinese fashion designer Han Chong and manufactured in China.

The claim first appeared in a tweet by Zhang Zhisheng, China’s consul-general in Denpasar, Indonesia - and backlash that followed was swift.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Accusing China is business. Buying China is life,” Zhang wrote in a post on X that was reshared more than 700 times, also sharing multiple screenshots and photos.

Zhang also said the black lace trimmings on the dress were recognised by a factory employee “as its product”.

“Hypocrites exposed. It’s actually very funny,” said one user commenting under Zhang’s post.

“The jokes write themselves,” wrote another user.