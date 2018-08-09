Khairy files police report over finance minister's claim on GST money

KUALA LUMPUR: Former minister of youth and sports Khairy Jamaluddin on Thursday (Aug 9) lodged a police report over Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had “robbed” RM18 billion (US$4.4 billion) in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds.

Khairy said the allegations made by Lim in Parliament on Wednesday were serious and required concrete evidence.

In a series of tweets, the BN Member of Parliament said he wants an open investigation into the claims.

“Otherwise we are left with sensational headlines about RM19bn missing or stolen without any real evidence being presented,” he said.

“If true, bring those responsible to justice. As a former minister, such a misappropriation, if true, must be investigated thoroughly and openly.”

So, rather than waiting for some internal inquiry by @MOFmalaysia, I hope @PDRMsia and @SPRMMalaysia will investigate @guanenglim’s allegation once my reports are made. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) August 9, 2018

Khairy added that he will also lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday.

“Yesterday in Parliament, I asked him (Guan Eng), would an investigation be made on this issue?

“Guan Eng said his ministry will conduct an internal investigation to investigate the matter,” Khairy said after making a report at the Sentul District Police headquarters.

“We in BN also want to clear the name of the previous government, in the event of a robbery then bring those involved to the court.

“If not, then it must be explained the allegations are inaccurate and unfounded,” he added.

Several BN MPs had demanded that Lim withdraw his use of the word “robbed”, given that no investigation has been conducted yet.

In the face of opposition criticism, Lim on Thursday defended his statement and said that Treasury secretary-general Dr Ismail Bakar has been appointed to head the internal probe.

