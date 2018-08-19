Lombok island rocked by 6.3-magnitude earthquake

JAKARTA: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesia's Lombok on Sunday (Aug 19), just two weeks after a powerful quake shook the island.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was centered west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok at a relatively shallow depth of 7.9 kilometres.

Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok.



"I was driving to deliver aid to evacuees when suddenly the electricity pole was swaying. I realised it was an earthquake.

"People started to scream and cry. They all ran to the street," East Lombok resident Agus Salim told AFP.

The tremor was also felt in the island's capital Mataram and on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.

It comes two weeks after a 6.9-magnitude quake in the same area, in which more than 400 people have died.



Since then, hundreds of aftershocks have followed.

Thousands of tourists have left Lombok since the Aug 5 quake, fearing further earthquakes, some on extra flights provided by airlines and others on ferries to the neighbouring island of Bali.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

