No signs 23kg radioactive device has fallen into hands of terrorists: Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no signs that a 23kg stolen radioactive device has fallen into the hands of terrorists, according to the Malaysian police.



“At this stage, there are no signs at all to link the loss of the (radioactive) device with any terrorist activity, said Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 21).



Investigations are being carried out into the missing Radioactive Dispersal Device, containing the radioactive isotope Iridium 192, which was reported missing on Aug 10.



The 23kg device, used in industrial radiography, went missing on a journey to Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, from the town of Seremban, about 60km away.



Two employees of the company that owned the missing equipment were remanded a day after the incident but released last Friday, said Malaysian police chief Mohamad Fuzi. The pair were released after police took their statements.

Any loss or theft of radioactive material could put it in the hands of militants who might try to build a crude nuclear device or a so-called "dirty bomb", the United Nations atomic agency has warned.

Such a device combines nuclear material with conventional explosives to contaminate an area with radiation, in contrast to a nuclear weapon, which uses nuclear fission to trigger a vastly more powerful blast.