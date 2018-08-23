Singapore Airlines pilot dies after Kuala Lumpur motorbike accident

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot died on Wednesday (Aug 22) after getting into a motorbike accident in Kuala Lumpur.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the pilot was 46-year-old Eugene Wang.



In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson expressed the airline's condolences over the incident.

"SIA deeply regrets to confirm that one of our pilots passed away on Aug 22, 2018," said the spokesperson. "Our immediate priority is to provide the necessary assistance to the family of the pilot."

"For privacy purposes, we are unable to share any further details," the spokesperson added. "Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot at this time."



Photos circulating on social media showed a damaged motorbike lying on its side against the kerb.

Tributes flowed from acquaintances of Mr Wang on what appeared to be his Facebook profile.

"Had just done one flight with him when in A345," wrote Facebook user Kei Seong Foong. "His joyous and no worry nature (left) an impression till now."

"He was a great guy," wrote another Facebook user Fadzil A Bakar. "One of those people who leaves an impact in your life. He will truly be missed."



Calling him a "great Malaysian", Facebook user Daniel Cha wrote: "We've lost a great friend and a pilot. His humour and laughter will be particularly missed.

"His love for family was always evident, wherever he was, no doubt about that. His love for music and riding was his passion ... His unwavering love for his country was exemplary. He was a proud Malaysian."

