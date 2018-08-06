Mediacorp, ESPN ink agreement, sports publisher becomes first to join Mediacorp Partner Network

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and ESPN announced the launch of a strategic digital collaboration on Monday (Aug 6), with the digital sports publisher becoming the first company to join the Mediacorp Partner Network.

The multi-year agreement will see Mediacorp become the exclusive representative for all advertising sales in Singapore for ESPN.com. This dedicated local edition of the ESPN site will be launched in the coming months, and aims to deliver a mix of Singapore sports news and features - on top of coverage of popular sports and leagues from around the world.



The partnership as well as sales offerings will take effect on Aug 20, Mediacorp chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh told Channel NewsAsia.

"We are thrilled to welcome ESPN as the first partner joining Mediacorp Partner Network, which we have launched to create new possibilities for Mediacorp and our partners," said Mr Singh in a media release.

"With ESPN, Mediacorp will offer more world-class sports content to people in Singapore. Through Mediacorp's reach and relationships, ESPN will gain access to new audiences and advertisers in Singapore."



As part of the agreement, Mediacorp will also bring ESPN's sports content into its portfolio of digital assets such as Channel NewsAsia.



"We are excited to have Mediacorp work closely with us to represent our ad sales across ESPN.com in one of the most sophisticated digital markets in Asia," said ESPN's general manager Southeast Asia Lance Peatey. "We look forward to bringing sports fans a dedicated destination with the best in global and local sports coverage and content. It will offer a winning combination to fans and advertisers alike."



Mediacorp has the widest range of media platforms in Singapore, spanning digital, television, radio, print and out-of-home media. The company has more than 50 products and brands in four languages (English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil) and reaches 99 per cent of people in Singapore every week, according to Nielsen Media Index.

ESPN features a portfolio of multimedia sports assets with more than 50 business entities, including 26 television networks and a variety of additional businesses that reach sports fans in more than 61 countries and territories across seven continents. Its site averages more than 930,000 users each month in Singapore.

