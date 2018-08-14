Saxophonist Kenny G to perform in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE: Acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G will be performing in Singapore on Nov 8 this year.

The Grammy award-winning musician will hold a solo concert at The Star Theatre for one night only - about three years after the instrumental music star was last in Singapore in 2015.

The show will feature his album The Brazilian Nights, according to promoter CK Star Entertainment.

“I cannot wait to meet all my loyal fans in Singapore to give them a taste of what a romantic and exotic night in Brazil is like, through my music," said the musician.

"It will be such a great reunion. I hope to be able to share my love for bossa nova with all my fans in Singapore."

Ticket sales start on Aug 20, with early bird promotions ranging in price from S$78 to S$328.

