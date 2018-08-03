Korean pop star CL 'unwell', cancels Hyperplay fringe events to focus on concert

SINGAPORE: Korean pop star CL has cancelled all engagements around the Hyperplay event scheduled for this weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, said the event organiser on Friday (Aug 3).

In a statement, a Hyperplay representative said that the 27-year-old was "a little unwell", although she will still perform as scheduled on Saturday at 7pm.

Advertisement

"Her management sends their regrets as they request to cancel all engagements around the event, so as to allow her to have utmost rest and be performance-ready on Saturday evening," the statement read.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the engagements include media interviews, as well as a private meet-and-greet session.

CL, whose real name is Lee Chae-rin, was seen at Incheon airport on Friday afternoon before her flight to Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos circulating online show the former 2NE1 member signing autographs as she walked across the departure hall. Entertainment media outlets like Allkpop and Koreaboo noted that she had visibly gained weight, prompting messages of outrage and concern from fans on social media.

Amid these reports, CL, who is managed by YG Entertainment in South Korea and Scooter Braun in the US, posted an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be letters, accompanied by the words "Thank you always" in Korean.



CL is due to make her Hollywood debut on Aug 17 with Mile 22, an action film also starring Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey.

Other stars set to feature at Hyperplay are Indonesian singer Afgan, Thai rock band Slot Machine and American singer Nick Jonas. The event is an e-sports and music festival presented by the Culture, Community and Youth Ministry and National Youth Council.

