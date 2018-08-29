Maroon 5 to perform in Singapore on Mar 7 next year

SINGAPORE: American pop rock band Maroon 5 will be performing in Singapore on Mar 7 next year.

The Grammy award-winning group announced on Tuesday (Aug 28) that the concert is part of their Red Pill Blues tour, which is their sixth and most recent studio album.

The album, which was released last November, includes chart topping tunes such as 'Girls Like You' which features rapper Cardi B, and 'What Lovers Do' featuring singer SZA.

The 2019 tour will cover the Asia and Europe region, as well as Australia, announced the band on their Facebook page.

Their stops in Asia include Tokyo, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Macau, Manila and Bangkok.

Details of the Singapore venue and tickets have yet to be released.

