The Weeknd to hold concerts in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila as part of Asia tour

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: The Weeknd on Tuesday (Aug 14) announced his first-ever Asia tour, which kicks off in Hong Kong on Nov 30.



Advertisement

The R&B artist, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, will also be putting on shows in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Bali, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo.



His show in Singapore will be held on Dec 5, but no details about venue and ticket prices have been released.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to concert promoter Live Nation for further information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known for his hit singles Can't Feel My Face and The Hills, The Weeknd recently took home the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album, for his third studio album Starboy.