33 arrested for offences including illegal gambling, drugs and vice-related activities

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people have been arrested in several estates during a 10-day joint enforcement operation led by the Singapore Police Force, said the police in a news release on Monday (Aug 6).

The suspects, aged between 20 and 56, were arrested for various offences that include illegal gambling and vice.



The joint operation, which included the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was conducted at Anchorvale, Ang Mo Kio, Braddell Heights, Fernvale, Jalan Kayu, Rivervale, Sembawang and Yishun.

In Yishun and Sembawang, nine women were arrested in two residential units for allegedly advertising sexual services online.

Also arrested were a 37-year-old woman for offences under the Employment Act, and a 35-year-old man believed to be involved in managing the two residential units.

Four mobile phones and S$890 in cash were also seized, the police said.

Ten women, aged between 26 and 45, were arrested after investigations found they were advertising sexual services online. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

In Braddell Heights estate, three men were arrested for allegedly operating a gambling den in a private residential unit. Ten other men were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling.

In another raid, six men and a woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Five packets of substances believed to be controlled drugs and some drug paraphernalia were also seized, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police reminded landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice or other illegal activities on their premises.