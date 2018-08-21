4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found at Tuas Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A total of 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday (Aug 16), the authority said on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, ICA said that officers had observed "anomalies in the scanned images" of a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore.
The lorry was driven by a 47-year-old Malaysian man.
After further checks, the cartons of cigarettes were found hidden among a consignment declared as air-conditioners, said the authority.
The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.
"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA.