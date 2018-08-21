4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found at Tuas Checkpoint

Duty unpaid ciggs Aug 21
Lorry used in the delivery of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)
SINGAPORE: A total of 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday (Aug 16), the authority said on Tuesday. 

In a Facebook post, ICA said that officers had observed "anomalies in the scanned images" of a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore.

The lorry was driven by a 47-year-old Malaysian man.

After further checks, the cartons of cigarettes were found hidden among a consignment declared as air-conditioners, said the authority. 

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations. 

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA.  

Source: CNA/ad(aj)

