4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday (Aug 16), the authority said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, ICA said that officers had observed "anomalies in the scanned images" of a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore.

The lorry was driven by a 47-year-old Malaysian man.

After further checks, the cartons of cigarettes were found hidden among a consignment declared as air-conditioners, said the authority.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA.

