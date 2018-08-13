61-year-old man arrested for armed robbery in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 13) for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery in Toa Payoh, the police said in a news release.

A 27-year-old woman was robbed by a man armed with a knife at the basement of a building along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, the police said. A report was lodged at 3am on Sunday.

Cash amounting to about S$3,900 and a gold necklace were taken from her, the police added.

The man was arrested at Toa Payoh Central. Officers from the Tanglin Police Division established his identity following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday, the police said. If found guilty, he may be jailed between two and 10 years, and caned.

