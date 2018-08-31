82 arrested over 4 days in islandwide drug bust: CNB

SINGAPORE: A three-month-old girl was found in a unit along with two suspected drug offenders when officers from the Central Narcotics Bureaus (CNB) raided a unit at Telok Blangah Crescent on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The girl was the daughter of a 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of abusing drugs, the bureau said.

A 25-year-old man who was suspected of trafficking drugs was also arrested.

Preliminary investigations found that she was abusing Ice both during her pregnancy and after the child was born, CNB said. About 32g of Ice was recovered from the apartment.

CNB said it worked with the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Child Protective Service to ensure that the baby receives continued care by an extended family member and is supported in the community with services, the authority said.

In another case, CNB officers had to use necessary force to arrest a 30-year-old Singaporean man suspected of trafficking drugs near Jalan Tenteram.

The suspect had refused to comply with the officers' orders, throwing punches at them and attempting to choke one of them.

The suspect who passed out following the arrest, was sent to hospital by ambulance. A search of his car afterward uncovered about 25g of Ice, a small packet of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet and several improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.

CNB said the five officers assaulted received outpatient treatment, and police are investigating the assault.

The raids were part of a four-day islandwide operation conducted by CNB which ended on Friday (Aug31) morning.

In all, 82 suspected drug offenders were arrested.

About 165g of Ice, 91g of New Psychoactive Substances, 14g of heroin,

3g of ketamine, nine Ecstasy tablets, six Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles containing methadone were seized, CNB said.

This islandwide operation - covering areas including Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Telok Blangah and Yishun - was supported by the Singapore Police Force, it added.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing.

