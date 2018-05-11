33 injured after accident involving SMRT, SBS Transit buses in Jalan Jurong Kechil

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people were injured after an accident involving two buses occurred along Jalan Jurong Kechil near Bukit Batok on Friday (May 11) morning.





Pictures posted online showed that a SBS Transit bus on the 157 service had collided into a stationary SMRT bus on the 970 service at a bus stop. Both buses were seen to bear extensive damage.



SMRT added that their bus captain was also among those injured.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 9.03am.



Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were also at the scene and added that 33 people were brought to various hospitals islandwide.

Fourteen injured passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, another 14 to the National University Hospital and five to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, added SCDF.

"BLOOD ON THE FLOOR"

"I heard a big bang and I saw passengers roll over the floor," said Linie Gabas Sajonia, 46, who was on the SBS Transit bus.

"I saw blood on the floor and the passengers were crying."



She added: "Some passengers in the bus couldn't walk and were totally injured."

The SBS Transit bus was seen to have mounted the kerb and hit a bollard. The windshield of the bus was badly shattered and shards of glass were seen strewn on the road.

The front of the of the bus was also damaged, with parts that had dislodged itself from the bus.

Similarly, the back of the SMRT bus was dented with the back window fully shattered. The lights at the back of the bus had also become dislodged.

BOTH SBS TRANSIT AND SMRT APOLOGISE

Both bus companies apologised for the incident and added that they are assisting injured passengers.

"Our immediate priority is the well-being of our passengers and staff who were aboard our bus," said SMRT's vice president for corporate communications Margaret Teo.

"Our CARE team is reaching out to them to render assistance.

"We would also like to apologise to affected passengers who were inconvenienced by this morning's accident. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations.”

Senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit Tammy Tan said the company has sent five communications teams to hospitals to render assistance to the injured.



"We are very sorry that this has happened and our priority now is the well-being of all injured passengers," she said. "We are also assisting the police and LTA in their investigations."



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) takes a serious view of the accident and have emphasised to the bus operators that safety is of "paramount importance", it said in a statement.

"We are working closely with Police, SBS Transit and SMRT to investigate the incident. We have also sent a team of care officers to the three hospitals to render assistance to the injured," LTA said.

