Career advisers to get their own roadmap for professional development

SINGAPORE: They make their living helping individuals find fulfilling jobs and develop their careers.

Now, these career practitioners and advisers are getting a roadmap of their own - one that will professionalise the work they do.

Workforce Singapore (WSG) on Monday (Aug 27) launched a framework for career professionals to develop their competencies, and be recognised for them.

To be introduced over the next two years, the Career Development Framework provides four levels of certification that career advisers can work towards, and programmes to help them make the grade.

About 150 career coaches from WSG’s Careers Connect and NTUC’s e2i centres, as well as more than 90 education and career guidance counsellors in secondary schools, junior colleagues and post-secondary educational institutions, are expected to benefit from the framework.

“As recently as five to 10 years ago, this was quite a new profession in Singapore ... Today, however, we have built up a sizeable community of career practitioners,” said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo at the launch of the framework.

“As our economy restructures and our workforce adapts, the role of career professionals becomes more important. We must recognise their critical place in helping people transit successfully from one occupation to another,” Mrs Teo added.

The launch was attended by about 300 career professionals, comprising career practitioners, career advisers, HR practitioners and education and career guidance counsellors.