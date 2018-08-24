Chinese national jailed for corruption after turning condo unit into dormitory

SINGAPORE: A Chinese national who tried to bribe a Certis Cisco officer was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 24).

Zhang Junli, 41, was charged on Aug 16 this year with corruptly offering gratification to Certis Cisco compliance officer Chan Chee Ming, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

On Jan 19 this year, the officer - who was engaged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) - found that Zhang's unit at Pinevale condominium had been converted into dormitory accommodation without approval, in breach of URA housing rules.

"Zhang took out a S$50 note from her pocket and tried to offer it to Officer Chan as an inducement not to report the breach to the URA," said CPIB.

The officer rejected the bribe and the matter was reported to CPIB.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said. "The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."

