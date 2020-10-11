As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on foot Day 1

As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on foot Day 1

CNA journalist Matthew Mohan begins the marathon walk around Singapore, Oct 12, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
By and Gaya Chandramohan @GayaCNA
SINGAPORE: With overseas travel off limits for a while to come, CNA journalists Matthew Mohan and Gaya Chandramohan have set off on a marathon walk around Singapore to see how appealing their home really is. They will look at some familiar sights and plenty of unfamiliar ones as they search for new experiences on their doorstep.

They aim to cover about 110km in a round-the-island walk over five days. Follow their journey here: 


The planned route:

Singapore on Foot map

