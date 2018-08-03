142 arrested in 11-day islandwide drug bust: CNB

SINGAPORE: A total of 142 suspected drug offenders were arrested after an 11-day islandwide drug bust that ended on Friday (Aug 3).

The operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was conducted in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Geylang Bahru, Jurong, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB said it seized about 118g of Ice, 89g of heroin, 295g of New Psychoactive Substances, 14 ecstasy tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

During one of the raids, on Jul 25, a 45-year-old Singaporean man who is suspected of drug trafficking was arrested at a Sembawang Drive unit.

Two other suspected drug abusers - a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man - were also arrested at the unit, said CNB in a news release, adding that authorities seized about 36g of Ice, 10g of heroin and 12 ecstasy tablets.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.



