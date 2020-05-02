From buying cakes to getting a haircut - what you can or cannot do after the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: After two weeks of tighter COVID-19 "circuit breaker" measures, Singapore will progressively ease some restrictions from May 5.

More shops and services will be allowed to resume operations - with safe distancing measures in place - after a drop in the number of coronavirus cases in the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this does not mean you can let your guard down. Many restrictions are still in place until the circuit breaker period ends on Jun 1.

Here's an overview of what is allowed - or not - from May 5.



ACUPUNCTURE

One of the first services to be allowed to resume is traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)needle acupuncture - but for pain management only.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TCM halls with registered practitioners will also be allowed to sell retail products.



However, services such as cupping, moxibustion, guasha and tuina therapies will still not be allowed.

File photo of a patient undergoing acupuncture treatment. (Photo: AFP)

EXERCISING IN CONDO COMPOUND

From May 5, residents living in strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums can exercise within the common areas of these developments. But they must continue to practice safe distancing.

All sports and recreational facilities within these private residential developments, such as playgrounds, pools, gyms, barbecue pits and club houses will remain closed.



CAN I GET MY BUBBLE TEA FIX?

Standalone food and beverage outlets that sell mainly drinks like bubble tea, fruit juice, alcoholic drinks, coffee and tea must still remain closed.



But if you're craving other sweet treats, shops selling cakes, donuts, ice cream, chocolate and packaged snacks may open from May 12 - for takeaway and delivery only.

Manufacturing and onsite preparation of all food, including cakes and confectionery, may also resume.



Dining-in is still banned.

Home-based food businesses can also resume operations from May 12, but they must keep to strict guidelines such as ensuring contactless delivery and collection of orders.

Collection of food orders must be by appointment only, payment must be made by cashless methods, and only members of the same household can work in the home-based food businesses.



CAN I GET A HAIRCUT?

Good news for those in need of a haircut - basic haircut services at hairdressers and barbers can resume from May 12, but this must be done within an hour.

Salons have to conduct temperature screening, and all staff members and customers must have their masks on at all times.



Be sure to bring your identification card, as these establishments are required to use the SafeEntry system to collect visitor information to facilitate contact tracing.

Retail laundry services can also resume operations, as with shops selling pet food and supplies.



For those who need optometry services, walk-in customers are still not allowed, meaning you have to make an appointment first before picking up your contact lenses or prescriptive glasses.



HAIRCUT SORTED. BUT CAN I NOW EXERCISE IN GROUPS?

No, you can't. Do note that many circuit breaker measures are still in place until Jun 1.

If you need to head out to exercise, or to buy groceries and other essentials, do it alone.

And unless you are doing strenuous exercises, remember to wear a mask at all times. Those who are caught not wearing masks face a S$300 for the first offence. Those who flout the rule a second time will be fined S$1,000.



VISITING ELDERLY PARENTS

The Government's stance on interactions between households has not changed.

People are advised to stay home and avoid interactions with anyone other than immediate family members living in the same household.



If you need to visit elderly parents who live alone to help them with their daily needs, you will still be allowed to do so. However, you are advised to reduce the interaction times as far as possible, and observe strict personal hygiene.

"While the number of community cases has come down, we are not out of the woods yet. New clusters may form if we let our guards down," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Saturday.



"We must press on with our efforts, so that we continue to keep the numbers low," he added.



"The rest of the circuit breaker measures continue to be crucial in keeping transmissions low in the community, and will remain in force until Jun 1."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram