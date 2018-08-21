CPIB to get new director in October

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has named a new director to succeed Mr Wong Hong Kuan, who has served as its director since 2013.

Mr Denis Tang Siew Taeng, currently Deputy Commissioner (Operations) at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), will join CPIB as its director-designate on Sep 17 before assuming the director position from Oct 1.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 21) that President Halimah Yacob, acting in her discretion, had concurred with the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to appoint Mr Tang.

Since joining ICA in 2016, Mr Tang has led efforts to strengthen border security operations and sharpen ICA’s intelligence capabilities in the face of the continuing terror threat, according to PMO.

He has also enhanced intelligence exchange with ICA’s foreign partners to fight terrorism and transnational crimes, PMO added.

Outgoing CPIB director Mr Wong has strengthened the operational and investigations capability of the bureau, as well as internal controls and governance, PMO said.

"Under his leadership, the bureau made significant strides in engaging external partners and implemented initiatives to promote good governance and ethical business practices in the private sector," according to the press release.

Among his achievements, Mr Wong led a national working group comprising representatives from trade associations, industry bodies and academia to develop an international standard for anti-bribery management systems.

He also set up the Corruption Reporting and Heritage Centre at Whitley Road to engage the public in the fight against corruption and strengthened the bureau’s partnership with international organisations, PMO added.