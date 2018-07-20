Driver sentenced to one week’s jail for accident which led to maid being flung from his car

SINGAPORE: A driver who was in a traffic accident that led to his maid being thrown out of the car was sentenced to one week's jail on Friday (Jul 20).

Noel Loh Hwei Ming, 38, was driving along the slip road from East Coast Parkway into Bayshore Road on Feb 7, 2016 when the incident occurred.

His 27-year-old Filipino maid, Ms Credo Crinessa Reyes, was sitting in the rear. Loh's wife and three children were also in the car.

According to court documents, the surface of the road was slightly wet as it had rained earlier.

Loh was driving at a speed of 50kmh when he turned left along the slip road and lost control of his car, skidding to the right.

The car mounted the kerb of the centre divider, hit a lamp-post and mounted the kerb on the other side of the road. It stopped after hitting the railing by the side of the road.

Ms Reyes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car and landed on the road.

Loh alighted from his car and helped his maid, who was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A medical report showed that she had sustained multiple injuries, including several fractures, hearing loss in her right ear and visual impairment. She was warded in hospital for 52 days and underwent several operations.

An inspection of the car did not reveal any mechanical faults.

The accident caused damage to public property, including the uprooting of a metal railing, a lamp-post and an electrical box.

District Judge Kessler Soh sentenced Loh to one week's jail for one charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act. He was also banned from driving for two years.

Loh is appealing against his sentence.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.