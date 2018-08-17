Nearly S$200,000 worth of drugs seized, 5 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly S$200,000 worth of drugs were seized and five suspected drug offenders arrested over two days this week, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint news release on Friday (Aug 17).



Calling it a "large" seizure, the authorities said that the amount of drugs - 2.8kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 38g of Ice – is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,400 drug abusers for a week.



On Wednesday, a 52-year-old Singaporean man and a 24-year-old Malaysian woman were arrested at around Jurong Gateway Road. CNB officers had spotted them meeting at a taxi stand and parting ways after a short while.

CNB officers recovered 470g of heroin in a sling bag on the male suspect, and S$2,800 in cash on the female suspect.

Later that same day, CNB officers arrested a 62-year-old Singaporean man at around Ang Mo Kio Street 64. He is suspected of drug trafficking and is believed to be known to the man who was arrested earlier.

A search of the vehicle driven by the 62-year-old suspect turned up 132g of heroin and a small amount of Ice. A small packet of heroin was also recovered from the ground beside the vehicle.

Officers also found another 90g of heroin and 7g of Ice at his house.

The authorities added that a 57-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug abuse was also arrested.



Some of the heroin recovered from inside a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Singaporean male suspect who was arrested in a CNB operation on Aug 15. (Photo: SPF, CNB)

On Thursday, SPF officers on patrol along Geylang Lorong 20 slightly after midnight conducted checks on a man and found a straw of suspected controlled drugs on him.

The 49-year-old Singaporean suspect tried to flee, but was subsequently arrested.

A search of his bag uncovered 2.1kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 30g of Ice. More than S$3,000 in cash was also found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.