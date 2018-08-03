Two men arrested over scuffle at Toa Payoh Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE: Two men aged 61 and 64 were arrested on Wednesday (Aug 1) over their suspected involvement in a scuffle at Toa Payoh Hawker Centre.

The police said they received a report of a fight between two men at the hawker centre located along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Jul 26 at around 6.40pm.

Advertisement

A video posted online showed two men caught in a scuffle. At the start of the video, one of the men was seen picking up two glass bottles from a table before having a bottle kicked out his hand by the other. Shards of glass were also seen strewn across the floor.

Both men were later restrained by two onlookers at the scene and were ushered out of the hawker centre, but attacked each other again.

By the time the police arrived, both men had left the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the police said they identified both suspects after making ground enquiries and arrested them for affray.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

If found guilty of affray, the men face up to one year's jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

