Fire breaks out at coffeeshop in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a shophouse in Chinatown, eyewitnesses reported on Saturday (Aug 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 120 Neil Road at about 11.50am.

The blaze at the coffeeshop was extinguished by firefighters using three water jets.



Fire breaks out at Neil Road on Saturday (Aug 4). (Photo: Carlos Monforte)

Two people complained of breathlessness but refused to be taken to the hospital, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thick smoke spewed out of the building at the junction of Neil Road and Keong Saik Road, photos and videos sent to Channel NewsAsia show.



Firefighters, several SCDF vehicles and an ambulance were seen in the area.





